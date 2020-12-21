Santa's Caravan hands toys to kids in southwest San Antonio

“Santa’s coming to your neighborhood. Be ready,” St. John Berchmans Catholic Church Pastor Fidele Dikete said.

SAN ANTONIO — Santa came to town unexpectedly for these kids on the southwest side of San Antonio.

With the help of the people at St. John Berchmans Catholic Church and “Santa”, the kids got an early peek under the Christmas tree.

“We are going to take some hope and whatever we can to bring to the neighborhood,” Pastor Dikete said.

It’s the second day they have been handing out toys to kids in the community. Over four days they plan to give 500 gifts to local children, ages ranging from infants to teenagers.

“There’s someone out there who’s doing worse than we are, and we have to remember that God calls us to be for other people and make an impact in somebody’s life. Mostly importantly let them know they are not alone,” St. John Berchmans Catholic Church member Tomas Torres said.

With the difficulties many have faced this year, Father Dikete says this holiday happiness goes a long way in the homes of many of these families.

“Let us not give up, hope if everything we’ve got. There’s a vaccine coming, Jesus is going to be born on Christmas, good days are ahead of us 2021 is going to be better,” Pastor Dikete said.