Santa shortage sends thousands looking for a replacement

Recruiting company "Hire Santa" is seeing a 120% surge in demand compared to before the pandemic.

TEXAS, USA — There’s no shortage of gifts on the sleigh this Christmas, but there is a shortage of the person driving it -- Santa.

“The demand has really been through the roof," said Mitch Allen, founder and head elf for the Fort Worth-based Santa recruiting company, Hire Santa. "But then, also the supply we actually figure we have fewer Santa Claus entertainers this year than we did in pre-pandemic levels."

Allen said Hire Santa’s demand is up 120% from before the pandemic. Many Santas are retiring their red coats because they feel it’s time to pass on the legacy. But the bigger reason Santas took a step back is COVID-19.

Rob Platt was one of them.

“I wasn’t able to do it last year because of COVID," Platt said. "I got with my doctors and they said ‘you’d better not.’ And since then with all the shots and boosters and everything else, it seems like it’s toned down now and I couldn’t stand it…so here I am.”

Allen said Santas tend to be at higher risk with COVID. Out of the nearly 8,000 Santas in the company’s database, more than 300 of them died from the virus this year alone.

There’s a need for Santas, but there’s also a plan.

“Well, we definitely need more Santa Claus entertainers" Allen said. "So if people ask you, ‘are you Santa?’ that's probably a good clue that you might make a great Santa Claus entertainer."

The pay is up right now, too. Allen says it's gone up 10-15% and Santas that work from the beginning of November - Christmas Eve can make $6,000 - $10,000.

The Santas that are still, around like Platt, say they plan to stay around so long as people still believe in them.