Santa Live! offers kids an opportunity to safely visit with Santa amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Through Santa Live! children and their families can virtually interact with Santa while also helping families in need this holiday season.

SAN ANTONIO — With the ongoing pandemic and numerous health and safety precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the holiday tradition of sharing a wish list with Santa seemed out of the question. Until now.

While you may not be able to take the kids to visit Santa in-person this year, that doesn’t mean Christmas is canceled.

Santa Live! From the North Pole offers kids a safe, fun, and convenient way to interact with Santa from the comfort of their home. Santa Live! Utilizes web-based video conferencing that allows children and their families to virtually interact with jolly ole Saint Nick at the North Pole as he gears up for the biggest day of the year.

At the end of the visit, parents will receive a photo and a video recording of the virtual chat to cherish for years to come.

The best part is that a portion of the proceeds from these visits will be donated to the non-profit organization Pay Away the Layaway, which helps thousands of families pay off their layaways during the holiday season.

For more information head over to the Matt Davenport Productions Facebook page and to book your appointment with Santa visit Santa Live!

