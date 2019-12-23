TEXAS, USA — Santa Claus and his reindeer have officially been cleared to leave the North Pole and begin delivering packages across the country.

The Guadalupe County Fire Marshal took to Facebook to share that Santa is expected to arrive in Texas Tuesday evening.

Guadalupe County law enforcement, Fire Department and EMS will be monitoring radio traffic from the North Police and coordinating when Santa can park his sleigh at good boys' and girls' houses.

The Texas Animal Health Commission has worked with Alaska Veterinary Officials to certify the health of Santa's reindeer.

Track Santa on this radar!

