Kissing Alley is opening up their very own mailbox just in time to send out love letters before the Feb. 14 holiday. The popular San Marcos street, which was once named the most romantic in the U.S., began their annual "Love Letters from Downtown" movement with a decorated mailbox in the alley.

The mailbox will send out all letters it receives, as long as they are properly addressed and stamped. An additional “Sent from Kissing Alley” hallmark will be added before mailing.

“There’s no holiday better suited for a hallmarked card from Kissing Alley than Valentine’s Day,” said Downtown Coordinator Josie Falletta. “We’re excited to share the romance and fun of a stroll through Downtown San Marcos with the world, one Valentine at a time.”

The mailbox is open to anyone and there is no limit on the number of Valentines that may be sent. It will be collecting mail until Feb. 14, but mail dropped after Feb. 5 is not guaranteed to arrive in time for the holiday.

The effort is part of the San Marcos Main Street Program.

