San Antonio vendor sees skyrocketing fireworks sales, slightly higher prices with New Year's Eve approaching

Massive demand for consumer-grade fireworks is evident as 2020 boasted $1.9 billion in sales across the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonio-based fireworks vendor is experiencing booming business leading up to New Year’s Eve, despite ongoing supply chain issues and higher prices.

Skyrocketing shipping costs (by 400% in the past year) for bigger consumer fireworks has led to a jump in prices, according to Mike Rios, owner of Liberty Fireworks and Pyrotechnics.

Rios noted how there have been shipping delays for certain fireworks, most of which are manufactured in China.

Consumers are paying a bit more, although Rios said it’s isolated to the bigger products such as Spartan Scream. He noted online sales have been particularly popular this year.

“I’d say last season, we’d probably sold it at $52 or so, and now, it’s at $59,” Rios said.

Texas law allows the sale of fireworks June 24-July 4 and December 20-January 1.

“If it was me personally and I had my order on December 20, you can be sure I’d be one of those neighbors setting them off early,” Rios said. “We’re still seeing record sales. I don’t see any impact at least as far as our business goes, and the virus, affecting sales and people wanting to celebrate with their family.”

Casey Pyle was one of dozens of people who stocked up on fireworks in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We’re doing a New Year’s Eve and a wedding shower for my brother-in-law, so we’re making it extra special, extra big this year,” Pyle said.

Pyle said he’s not bothered about the higher price tag for specific fireworks. He’s all for it if it means enjoying time with family and friends to ring in 2022.

“The ones that you kind of light and let them do the work instead of having to hand load each one. And little bit safer going that route as well, so looking forward to it,” Pyle said.

Consumer fireworks revenue generated $1.9 billion in 2020, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association. In 2019, Americans collectively spent $1 billion on consumer-grade fireworks.