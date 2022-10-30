San Antonio's 'Stranger Things' house returns after two-year absence

We look into the adorable reasons behind it's brief disappearance.

SAN ANTONIO — After a two-year absence, San Antonio's “Stranger Things” house is back up and running.

Life can be stranger than fiction. take, for instance, the reappearance of San Antonio's "Stranger Things" house after it disappeared for two years. "My family at best tolerates my craziness this month, but I'm really excited," said Tessie Weaver, the creator of the house.

"I like when people to enjoy coming out and taking pictures," she said.

Weaver said that, rather than time warps or viral outbreaks, the real culprits behind the disappearance are stranger still.

Weaver’s two-year-old triplets were too busy eating fruit snacks to participate in our interview. Weaver says keeping up with the little monsters made trying to put decorations up a nightmare.

"Finding time to do it without them destroying everything, that's probably the hardest part," she said.

She says that now at two-years old, triplets Josie, Charlie, and Penny have become manageable enough to bring the house back to life.

"I still I think once it opens today I'll realize 'okay, I actually did it," Weaver said.

The trio join Weaver's two other kids making for a family of seven. She said despite her experience with her other kids, nothing really prepares you for triplets.

"I'm not an expert. You don't really have a choice. When you get triplets, you just, you just do it," Weaver said. "The scariest part for me was when they were in a NICU, because they were in a NICU for well, they were born 10 weeks early."

Weaver said after that, and the responsibilities of raising five kids, getting the house back up is anything but strange.