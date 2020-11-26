San Antonio increasing code enforcement personnel ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

“Try to control as much as you can lowering the amount of people you’re exposed too,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

SAN ANTONIO — This Thanksgiving travelers may end up in a house near you.

“We know that we all want to see our families and friends like the typical Thanksgiving,” San Antonio’s development director Michael Shannon said.

With Coronavirus cases surging across the country, this year families need to be mindful of what they do and who they’re around.

“Try to control as much as you can lowering the amount of people you’re exposed too,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Shannon says the city has beefed up enforcement personal to ensure business and families are following health and safety guidelines.

“If we don’t control our behavior now and follow the rules and regulations and guidance from our local health officials, we’re just going to be in more and more trouble,” Shannon said.

Shannon says at this time any gathering of more than 10 people is prohibited anywhere in Bexar County. Failure to cooperate could result in a visit from the city’s code enforcement office.

“I think everybody knows what they should or shouldn’t be doing. For repeat violations and businesses, they could face a severe fine. Several hundred to a thousand dollars a piece,” Shannon said.

Sheriff Salazar says if you see any potential safety violations, do not call the law enforcements 9-1-1 line but he says you can call non-emergency numbers instead.