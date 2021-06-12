Volunteers needed to help firefighters wrap gifts for kids

The San Antonio Fire Department put out a call for people to help wrap presents donated for their upcoming annual toy drive.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department is normally answering calls from the public, but this week they're hoping the community will help them. They are looking for volunteers to help wrap gifts this weekend.

SAFD is having its annual toy drive soon and is holding a wrap party from 9 .m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, at the Fire Training Academy, located at 300 South Callaghan Road.

We need to wrap some toys!! SAFD Toy Drive wrap party Saturday, December 18th, 9am-12pm (come early for juice, donuts,... Posted by San Antonio Fire Department on Monday, December 13, 2021

In a post on Facebook, SAFD encouraged wrappers to come early for juice, donuts and a taco. They also asked for volunteers to wear face masks and to bring wrapping paper and tape.