San Antonio community band to livestream Christmas concert for free

With just five days to go until Christmas, a local community band has an early present for you – the gift of music.

The Heart of Texas Concert Band is set to perform today at 3 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, located at 319 East Mulberry Avenue near Trinity University in Monte Vista, just north of downtown.

Artie Gonzales, a musician and Vice President of Public Relations for the band, said his fellow musicians are excited to perform familiar tunes with a twist, as well as one written by one of the members. He also said he’s proud of how the group has come together during these difficult times amid the pandemic.

“We are glad to be making music,”Gonzales said. “We are the only community band performing currently that we know of.”

Our Saxophone Section got together last weekend with permission from The Witte Museum and practiced social distancing while making music for you all to enjoy. They were safe and hope that you all enjoy the videos to come on this page as we approach Christmas Day. pic.twitter.com/KaWwcMPMlT — Heart of Texas CB (@htxcb) December 14, 2020

The concert is called “Christmas Memories” and is free of charge thanks to the generosity of donors. It will be live streamed from both The Heart of Texas Concert Band’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

For a preview of what to expect, check out the band's previous performance of "Sleigh Ride" in addition to a piece composed by one of the members.

There will be an audience sing-a-long and vocal soloists, along with several safety precautions such as temperature checks, mandatory social distancing and masks are required.

“As an organization we are now having to pay for rehearsal space and we're still providing free concerts to the community. Not one person has contracted COVID from coming to play band music every Tuesday evening and none of our patrons have fallen ill because of it either.” Gonzales said. “That brings us great joy to know we can perform and still be safe. Sadly some of our musicians continue to quarantine and although we understand why they are not with us they are missed dearly.”

Musicians of all ages comprise The Heart of Texas Concert Band. Gonzales said the range is quite wide.

“We have members well into their 80s and some who were born after the 80s ended!” Gonzales said.

For Gonzales personally, being in the band is an important and rewarding part of his life.

“Meeting up with Dr. Rogers, our conductor, whom I had known from my college days at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, was one of the best things to happen to me after I moved to San Antonio,” Gonzales said. “This organization gives me an opportunity to let my artistic side show. I love to perform and this group suits me very well. I connect very well with the musicians in the band and that makes our preparation that much easier and execution that much more pleasant.”

To learn how to join the band, there are several ways to do so. Visit The Heart of Texas Concert Band’s website, go to their Facebook page or follow them on Instagram.