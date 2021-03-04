San Antonians improvise to keep Easter traditions alive during pandemic for second straight year

No overnight camping is allowed in city parks once again, but families are finding other ways to celebrate.

SAN ANTONIO — There's no camping this Easter at Brackenridge Park. But, hundreds of people are still enjoying their holiday weekend on the river.

Shasha Ogork and Julius Ashe would tell you plans change. And sometimes, it works out.



"I was kind of happy we did because this is a really beautiful day and I've never really been in this area," said Ogork

They tried a new restaurant, to-go, at Brackenridge Park surrounded by the usual spectators.

"It's definitely cool to see everyone out here with their families, just having fun," said Ashe.

But noticeably absent this Easter weekend? Campers.

No tents are allowed this go-round. It's a subtle reminder that the virus isn't gone yet. "I don't even think I remember Easter last year. I just remember being in the house," said Ogork.

However, it is a friendly reminder how far we've come.



"There was no light at the end of the tunnel. Just like, pandemic forever. There's more to life and it's going to come back to normal slowly, or to a new normal, at least," Ogork.

And unlike 2020, you will see and hear people have picnics and play dates this weekend. Even evidence of a hunt scattered in the grass, which are signs of hope.



There is an 11 p.m. curfew this Easter weekend and park police will be patrolling. If violated, you could receive a ticket.