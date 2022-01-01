Romance schemes: Avoid a broken heart and empty wallet this Valentine's Day

Vulnerable on Valentine’s Day. If you do not have a certain, special someone in your life you may be looking for them, but be careful about how you find them.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Romance schemes start on social media. A recent Federal Trade Commission study found many fake romances began on Facebook or Instagram.

It is an easy way to reach a lot of people. It is even easier to create a fake profile. They started with what looks like an innocent friend request from a stranger. Many are turning to love online because the pandemic has made it more difficult to date.

“Especially if you think about the last couple of years, people have been isolated, people have been alone,” said Stacey Nash, the head of fraud at USAA. “People have been even more inclined to actually meet people and try to create relationships online virtually. What we’re finding is people will meet somebody online. They’ll talk. In some cases it can be for months and they’ll build a real relationship with somebody that they believe to be real. At some point, there’s a request for something. Typically, it’s either access to money or money directly.”

Know the red flags:

They will meet you or video chat with you.

They confess their love quickly.

They ask for money for an emergency situation.

Protect yourself with these tips:

Do not send money by wire, bank transfer, gift cards or peer-to-peer cash apps. There is no way to recover the money.

"Once you send money, it's gone for the most part," Nash said.

Do a thorough background check of your love. You do not need to hire anyone. Instead use reverse lookup sites to verify pictures, email addresses, phone numbers and online profiles.

Save yourself money and heartache by avoiding romance schemes.