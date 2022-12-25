List: Where to recycle your Christmas tree in San Antonio

The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management shared four centers that people can use to recycle.

SAN ANTONIO — As we approach 2023, you might be asking, "Where can I recycle my Christmas tree?"

The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management shared four centers that people can use to recycle their real trees throughout the month of January.

Atlas Organics, the City’s composting partner, will be hosting one as well. They're located on 8963 Nelson Road and you can drop off a tree between Jan. 2 and 14 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Here's the city's list with dates and times:

Bitters Brush Drop-Off Center

Location: 1800 Wurzbach Parkway

When you can drop off: Jan 2-14 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Culebra Road Drop-off Center

Location: 7030 Culebra Road

When you can drop off: Jan. 3-6 and 10-13 | between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. | Jan. 7 and 14 between 8 a.m. and noon.

Frio City Road Drop-Off Center

Location: 1531 Frio City Road

When you can drop off: Jan. 3-6 and 10-13 | between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. | Jan. 7 and 14 between 8 a.m. and noon.

Rigsby Road Drop-Off Center

Location: 2755 Rigsby Road

When you can drop off: Jan. 3-6 and 10-13 | between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. | Jan. 7 and 14 between 8 a.m. and noon.

They also provided the requirements for recycling a tree:

Only live trees will be accepted

Trees over six feet tall must be cut in half

All decorations, lights and stands should be removed

Garlands or wreaths will not be accepted

Customers can also place smaller real trees in their green organic bins for their normal collection dates. The cart lid must close completely, and people are asked to not bag their trees.



“This is a great offer opportunity for the citizens of San Antonio,” said Solid Waste Director David Newman.

They also noted that trees are biodegradable and should be ground into mulch or composted instead of land-filled.