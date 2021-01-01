Possible dangers even when handling the smallest of fireworks this windy New Year's Eve

If you're caught discharging fireworks in Corpus Christi city limits, you could face up to a $2,000 fine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of you may be planning to end 2020 with a bang. However, there are some precautions you need to take to ensure your celebration is not a bust.

It's always important to be cautious, but with the drought and weather conditions on New Year's Eve, Fire Chief Dale Scott of the Nueces County Emergency Services Department #2 said people shouldn't be throwing caution to the wind.

"We are going to have a northern [wind] come in with 35 to 45 mph winds and if a bottle rocket, roman candle or any of the more aerial fireworks get into the grassy area, it's going to start a fire," Chief Scott said.

Scott said he's witnessed thousands of acres go up in flames from one spark.

Don't be deceived by smaller fireworks like the popular sparkler. He demonstrated how easily dry grass can turn into a blaze from the small festive pyrotechnics.

Scott suggests a way to tame the flame.

"If the child is holding it and pushes it against them, the sparks can hit their clothing and burn them so we would recommend that you put it inside a cup and then they can still play with it but will be protected from the sparks," Scott said.

There is also restrictions on where you can safely pop fireworks.

"Fire works are not allowed in the city limits," Scott said. "They are not allowed on the beaches. Best place to go is out into the county near a plowed field where you can do it safely."

If you're caught discharging fireworks in Corpus Christi city limits, you could face up to a $2,000 fine.

