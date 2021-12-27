'I had presents delivered to me' | Positive COVID-19 test derails San Antonio man's Christmas plans

Tommie Gonzalez spent his Christmas isolating after testing positive for COVID-19 days before.

SAN ANTONIO — Home for the holidays is taking on a new meaning for one San Antonio man after he tested positive for the coronavirus and canceled his plans days before the Christmas holiday.

Tommie Gonzalez is no stranger to taking covid tests weekly. He does so for peace of mind when styling hair at his downtown salon, Puro Handsome Barbershop. Until last Sunday when he started feeling a little under the weather, Gonzalez said he performed a rapid test only for it to come back negative. He repeated the same test up until Tuesday when he could go in for a PCR test at a county site. Only then, did he find out his results were positive and days before Christmas.

"When I tested positive I instantly felt a lot of shame and guilt. I called up my clients, notified the ones that I had seen that day and that week, told them that I tested positive and for them to go get tested as well," said Gonzalez.

He said his result was a surprise since he had recently received his booster dose. Now faced with having to cancel his holiday plans, he also wasn't ready to spend Christmas alone. He had friends deliver food, presents and even a 12-pack of Modelo.

"This was going to be the first year I was going to hopefully get to throw a party for my employees, my barbers. I also didn't even have food at home so I frantically put an order in for H-E-B delivery," he said.

Gonzalez is now on the med, his symptoms are mild and he even tested negative on Sunday. However, he said he plans to stay away from people for now.

"I absolutely do believe that the fact that I was vaccinated and booted helped me shake this so fast."

He realizes others haven't been so lucky. On Thursday, the last day new numbers were recorded, Metro Health reported close to 400 new cases. Nationally, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service revealed more than 200,000 new daily cases. Only time will tell if cases will grow following the holidays and the return home for many traveling.

"My sister lives in Austin and I [had plans] to go up and see her too," Gonzalez said.

The CDC has posted suggestions online for those traveling domestically and internationally. Infection protocols, while away, can vary depending where you are traveling to and from. For now, the only place Gonzalez wants to return to is his barbershop.