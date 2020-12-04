Pope Francis on Sunday called for solidarity around the world to confront the “epochal challenge” posed by the coronavirus pandemic

The Pope issued the appeal from a nearly-empty St. Peter's Basilica as Christians celebrated a solitary Easter blending the joyful feast day with sorrow over the virus’ toll, reported the Associated Press.

Families who normally would attend morning Mass in their Easter best and later join friends for celebratory lunches hunkered down at home. Police checkpoints in Europe and closed churches around the globe forced the faithful to watch Easter services online or on TV.

A few lucky Romans participated from their balconies overlooking Santa Emerenziana church as a priest celebrated a rooftop open-air Mass. The pope said “this is not a time for self-centeredness.”

You can re-watch today's mass here via CBSN:

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

