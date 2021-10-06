Who doesn't love The Polar Express? Treat your little ones to the Colorado Railroad Museum's recreation of the popular Christmas tale.

GOLDEN, Colo. — If you haven't had the chance to ride aboard a train in Colorado's gorgeous landscape, we may have found the best reason yet to consider it.

The Colorado Railroad Museum is continuing its tradition of "The Polar Express Train Ride" for 2021.

Performances are held on select dates for eight weeks beginning Thursday, Nov. 11 and continuing through Thursday, Dec. 23.

The Colorado Railroad Museum said the train ride has been redesigned for 2021 with several new twists. The train ride again will feature a cabaret-style show, singing, hot chocolate and Santa, recreating the Polar Express story.

Performances are about 90 minutes long and tickets run between $80 to $100 for adults. There are "fancier" train cars available for the higher prices. Families are encouraged to wear pajamas.

Tickets for the Polar Express Train Ride are now on sale to the general public at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org. Tickets are expected to go fast.

"The Polar Express" was first published in 1985 and was made into an animated movie in 2004 starring Tom Hanks. In both, children are invited to board the Polar Express the night of Christmas Eve to visit the North Pole.

> Learn more at ColoradoRailroadMuseum.org

