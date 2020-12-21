PHOTOS: Methodist Dallas dresses NICU babies up as 'tiny Santas'

Nurses crocheted the tiny hats for the babies.

As Christmas quickly approaches, nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit at Methodist Dallas Medical Center wanted to make sure that their tiny patients were still able to celebrate their first holiday season, even amidst a pandemic.

A group of nurses crocheted festive hats for each of the babies, a spokesperson for the hospital said. The group, called "Hooked on Preemies," crochets such hats to help the preemies and their families celebrate the holidays.

The hats look like little sleeping caps straight out of "Twas the Night Before Christmas" or stockings placed delicately on their heads with care.

The photos were taken by one of the NICU nurses who is also a professional photographer, the hospital spokesperson said. The nurse then gives them to the babies' parents to help them celebrate their first Christmas.

Below are some of the photos captured this year: