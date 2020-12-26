Pets at the San Antonio Humane Society open gifts of their own on Christmas

It's been a very Merry Christmas at the San Antonio Humane Society.

SAN ANTONIO — It's been a very Merry Christmas at the San Antonio Humane Society.

Every animal at the shelter got a gift of their own to open this afternoon. The presents were enrichment activities for the pets, stuffed with treats or toys for them to play with.

Shelter staff and volunteers put the gifts together on Christmas Eve. Many of them were made possible by generous donations. Woof Gang Bakery donated two bags of blankets and homemade dog biscuits.

