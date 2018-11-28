If you love the taste of Oreo cookies and want to show it in your holiday decorations, you’re in luck. Oreo-flavored candy canes are back for a second year.

The twist on the traditional treat tastes just like you’d expect – cookies and cream. You can buy a box of 12 candy canes at Walmart for $2.00. If you like them and might want to indulge year-round, you’d better stock up. After the holiday season ends, the value of these limited-edition goodies soars online, with some sites selling them for more than $6 a box.

Fans of Oreo and candy cane flavors might also enjoy the inverse of these candy canes: Peppermint bark-flavored Oreo cookies. You can snag those at Target for as little as $2.99 for a box.

The brown-and-white candy canes are a different look, but still fit on a Christmas tree. That is, if you don’t eat them all first.

