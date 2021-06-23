Expect local food trucks and vendors, carnival games, and of course fireworks over the lake at the free event.

SAN ANTONIO — The Official City of San Antonio Fourth of July Celebration is back on this year at Woodlawn Lake Park.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation and The City of San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department are putting on the free outdoor event on Sunday, July 4th from 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Expect local food trucks and vendors, carnival games, and an evening program featuring local leaders. The U.S. Air Force Band of the West will perform at 7:30 p.m., followed by the Thomas J Henry Fireworks Extravaganza at 9.

“The Fourth of July Celebration at Woodlawn Lake Park has become such a wonderful San Antonio tradition” said Mary Jane Verette, President & CEO of The San Antonio Parks Foundation. “It is an honor and a privilege to be part of such a historical day for The City of San Antonio year after year!"