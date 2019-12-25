NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — A holiday tradition like no other is taking shape in New Brighton.

This year the Bartz brothers are creating a huge whale made out of snow in their front yard.

The best part? The brothers say all of the work they are doing is going toward a good cause.

"Every year we build a sculpture to raise money for clean water in different countries. This year we are doing it to raise money for clean water in Africa," says Connor Bartz.

Last year, the brothers made a snail in their front.

