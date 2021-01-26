10 movies to watch on Netflix this Valentine's Day

A classic movie night is the perfect way to celebrate February 14.

*Editor's Note: The video in the player above originally aired on March 20, 2020.

The year 2020, undoubtedly changed the way we celebrate holidays, but if there was a holiday capable of shining during an ongoing global pandemic, it's Valentine's Day.

For decades, "dinner and a movie" has served as a quintessential date night, and while we're all limiting our social circles and staying inside, it's the perfect way to celebrate February 14.

While I can't assist you with making dinner, there are several local restaurants offering take out options; what I can do is provide you with Netflix movies suggestions. In no particular order, check out my list of 10 movies you can watch on Valentine's Day.

Always Be My Maybe

Childhood sweethearts have a falling out and don't speak for 15 years, only reconnecting as adults when Sasha runs into Marcus in San Francisco. Although the old sparks are still there, the couple live in different worlds.

Someone Great

Dumped by her long-term boyfriend, a music journalist recruits her two best friends for one last outrageous adventure in New York City before she moves to San Francisco.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Lara Jean Covey writes letters to all of her past loves, the letters are meant for her eyes only. Until one day when all the love letters are sent out to her previous loves. Her life is soon thrown into chaos when her foregoing loves confront her one by one.

Set It Up

Two overworked and underpaid assistants come up with a plan to get their bosses off their backs by setting them up with each other.

Nappily Ever After

A soulful barber helps a woman piece her life back together after an accident at her hair salon makes her realize she is not living life to the fullest.

Love, Guaranteed

After 1,000 first dates, he's still single. So's the lawyer he hires to sue his dating app. All evidence points to romance. Blurb on what the movie is about

About Time

When Tim Lake is 21, his father tells him a secret: The men in their family can travel through time. Although he can't change history, Tim resolves to improve his life by getting a girlfriend. He meets Mary , falls in love and finally wins her heart via time-travel and a little cunning. However, as his unusual life progresses, Tim finds that his special ability can't shield him and those he loves from the problems of ordinary life.

Silver Linings Playbook

After losing his job and wife, and spending time in a mental institution, Pat Solatano winds up living with his parents. He wants to rebuild his life and reunite with his wife, but his parents would be happy if he just shared their obsession with the Philadelphia Eagles. Things get complicated when Pat meets Tiffany, who offers to help him reconnect with his wife, if he will do something very important for her in exchange.

Holidate

Fed up with being single on holidays, two strangers agree to be each other's platonic plus-ones all year long, only to catch real feelings along the way.