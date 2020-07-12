Neighbors say traffic issues caused by Christmas lights display making it difficult to enter and leave community

The Lights Alive Drive-Thru Christmas display has caused more headaches than Christmas cheer for those living near the nightly festivities.

SAN ANTONIO — Residents on San Antonio’s far west side are fed up with traffic jams prompted by a drive-thru Christmas lights display. Some neighbors feel as if they’re trapped from entering and exiting their own homes but law enforcement has stepped up traffic control as a result of several complaints.

The Lights Alive Drive-Thru Christmas display has welcomed thousands of people over the past few weeks, but for those living near the nightly festivities, the traffic along Roft and Culebra has caused more headaches than Christmas cheer.

“It was very, very frustrating for us yesterday,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, who lives in the Riverstone at Alamo Ranch community, stressed she is no scrooge when it comes to the light show itself.

“We took the family, we love it, we support it,” Gonzalez said.

What Gonzalez doesn’t love is waiting in gridlock just to get home.

“Just to get into our community, what usually takes us about three, four minutes to come from Culebra, has taken us an hour,” she said.

On Saturday while stuck in traffic, Gonzalez asked a law enforcement officer for guidance on how to access their neighborhood, but she was told wait like everyone else. That’s when Gonzalez took a different route, which led to her getting pulled over and a ticket for reckless driving.

“We cut in front of people on Roft Road because Roth Road was completely, completely backed up so we actually went on the wrong side of the road, which we knew was wrong, but we did not have any other choice to get home,” she said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is now working with the light display organizers to ensure traffic is flowing more smoothly without extensive traffic issues.

“What we’ve done is try to revamp the traffic plan and try to get everyone in and out,” said Lt. Aaron Von Muldau.

Von Muldau said the traffic problem is out of the ordinary, however he noted current events could e playing a big factor.

“It’s never been an issue, I think it’s just an overwhelming – with COVID and the pandemic and everything else going on, I think it’s just a way that the families can still go out and do something other than being trapped at home,” Von Muldau said.

Feeling trapped at home is something Gonzalez hopes she doesn’t have to experience again.

“I’m hoping they get the good business but I’m hoping it’s under control because I want to come home so we’ll see,” Gonzalez said.