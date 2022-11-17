Pass the potatoes! The most and least popular Thanksgiving foods in Texas, other states

With all the talk about higher prices for turkeys and all the trimmings, you might want to trim your menu this Thanksgiving. This list could help you decide where!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — You've probably seen the stories: Sky-high turkey prices are ruffling a lot of feathers and other Thanksgiving favorites will also cost more.

If you're looking for ways to save money, there are some traditional side dishes you could trim from the menu without many complaints, according to a Crestline survey.

To determine the most and least popular Thanksgiving foods, they surveyed 2,100 Americans in all 50 states.

In Texas, mashed potatoes are at the top of the list.

Most popular Thanksgiving dishes

These are the top five most popular foods nationwide based on what percentage of people like each food.

1. Mashed potatoes (94%)

2. Turkey (84%)

3. Gravy (84%)

4. Macaroni and cheese (83%)

5. Bread rolls (83%)

Turkey was the favorite food in only two states, Virginia and Nevada. The vast majority of Americans prefer Thanksgiving sides and desserts, mostly pie.

Sweet potato pie is most popular in the South while pumpkin pie is preferred in midwestern states such as Missouri and Ohio.

Believe it or not, glazed carrots were tops for people in Kansas, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Seriously.

Least popular Thanksgiving dishes

As far as trimmings you could probably trim from your list without many complaints, these were the bottom feeders.

1. Candied yams (45%)

2. Sweet potato pie (46%)

3. Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows (47%)

4. Brussels sprouts (52%)

5. Cranberry sauce (56%)