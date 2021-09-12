Methodist Healthcare Ministries spreading holiday cheer one tree at a time

“Given some of the struggles our families have dealt with, it’s not that they don’t want to celebrate with a tree. They just might now have the means to do it.”

SAN ANTONIO — Christmas is the season of giving and surprises. Thanks to Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, 91 of their patient families will get a decorated Christmas tree just in time for the holidays.

“Given some of the struggles our families have dealt with, it’s not that they don’t want to celebrate with a tree. They just might now have the means to do it,” Xochy Hurtado, COO of Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas said.

When the families drive up, they get to choose their own specialty tree donated and put together by the same hands that nurse many of them back to health.

“We do it to give back to the community and it’s fun to know that it came out so well this year and go into someone’s who to make their Christmas a little brighter,” Methodist Healthcare ministries Physical Therapist Assistant Cassie Martinez said.

Methodist patient Jasmine Jackson says it’s a simple gift that will mean the world to her and her family.

“This will be very special to them because we normally don’t have one. So this will help us,” Jackson said.

Families were also given wreaths and HEB gift cards.

The clinic will continue passing out tress through Friday. The Trees are first come first serve and any patient or client of Methodist Healthcare Ministries can sign up.