SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family understands the struggle of having to spend days and weeks in the hospital, which is why they're paying it forward this holiday season.

Little Lyra was born at 32 weeks, and unfortunately had a heart condition that caused her heart to beat really fast. She spent 80 days in the NICU and PICU, and that time included open heart surgery.

While Lyra's mom, Kimberly Kayatta, stayed at the hospital with her daughter, her father, Scott Mechler was home with her two siblings.

During this difficult time, the family received gift cards for meals, which made things a little bit easier.

On Sunday, the family was at North Central Baptist Hospital passing out meal cards to families with kids in the NICU and PICU.

“We hope that it’s just a bright spot in a really tough time,” Kimberly said. “We hope it alleviates just a little bit of that holiday pressure... it relieves a little bit of financial strain of the holidays and being in the NICU being in the PICU."



As for Lyra, she is now 20 months old and doing well. The Lyra Lionheart Project raised $5,000 this year. If you want to help, check the Lyra Lionheart Project Facebook page for more.

