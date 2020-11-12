Need a real Christmas tree? This family-owned business has you covered

“We’re doing a lot more Christmas trees than we’ve ever done before this early in the year."

SAN ANTONIO — It’s known as the most wonderful time of the year; you pick out stocking stuffers, watch Christmas movies and enjoy the winter snow. Well, maybe not the snow here in South Texas.

But it is the time of the year to put up your Christmas tree.

So, if you need a little help picking out the best tree for you, we have you covered.

There are a few places in and around town that you can check out, like Devine Acres Farm, Seiler Christmas Tree Farm and more. But this year, we visited Holiday Hills Christmas Trees on Culebra Road.

“We’re doing a lot more Christmas trees than we’ve ever done before this early in the year. I think people are wanting to get into the spirit of Christmas, which it’s about time,” said Plot Co-Manager Karen Adam.

They have nearly a dozen pop up tents in and around San Antonio. They’ve been selling trees since mid-November, but they said early to mid-December is when it’s really busy.

“If you’re thinking about buying a real tree, I can’t stress enough to get in here and get it done,” said Adam.

Picked out in the summertime, cut in the fall and shipped in a refrigerated truck from Oregon, these trees range anywhere from a little over five feet to double that; ten feet tall. Sometimes more.

You can pick from a Douglas Fir which is the Oregon state tree, to a Noble Fir, known for its strong branches that are great for ornaments. And they can flock them for you.

“We do flock the trees which means turning them white. And we are the only ones in town that do that,” said Plot Co-Manager Frank Adam.

The flocking material is made of paper pulp. It’s mixed with a glue material and fire retardant. After it’s applied to the tree, it looks like snow!

“It dries like a paper mache. It’s pretty durable,” said Adam.

He also told us, if you get it flocked, you don’t have to water it. But if you go the natural way, keep these tips in mind:

-Recut the trunk at least one inch from the bottom before putting it in the stand so the stem can absorb the water

-Keep it away from heat sources, like a fireplace

-Continue to water it each day. The stand its inside should have at least one gallon of fresh water

Once you pick your tree, employees will help you load it into your vehicle. Don’t worry — they have the ties, netting, rope, whatever you need to take it home safely.

“You don’t need to bring anything. Just yourselves,” said Adam.

And Owners Elaine and Daryll Smith, who have been selling Christmas trees since 1988, have a message that they want to give to all their customers.

“We would like to thank everyone who came to purchase a tree from us. We’re a small family operation and we appreciate your support. Thank you.”