Local holiday lights | San Antonio offers plenty of options for light displays in 2021

SAN ANTONIO — When it comes to the holidays, there's no shortage of light displays in San Antonio. From drive-through lights to lights you can take in through a boat on the River Walk or even by taking a free stroll, there are many options to enjoy holiday lights.
Here are five local lights displays:
1. Walkway of Lights - FREE
Lakeside Park
305 Buena Vista Dr,
Marble Falls, TX 78654
Starts: November 19 to January 1
Every day from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Check out the two million lights and more than 350 lighted sculptures by strolling around Lakeside Park. It's funded entirely funded by donations.
2. Santa's Ranch - $35-$70
9561 I-35 North
New Braunfels, TX 78130
November 5 to January 2
Sunday to Thursday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday to Saturday: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
It's $35 per vehicle or $70 for a season pass.
3. Lights Alive! - $35-$45
5931 Roft Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
November 19 to January 2 (including holidays)
Sunday to Thursday: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday to Saturday: 6 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
It's $35 for a limited day pass or $45 on a peak day. If you join the VIP Insiders Group on Facebook, you can earn rewards.
Lights Alive is open all nights (also includes entry to Park-n-Play Winter Wonderland).
4. Elf Acres - $30-$35
1475 Grosenbacher Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
November 19 to January 2
Sunday to Thursday: 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Friday to Saturday: 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
It's $30 for non-peak days and $35 for peak days per car, truck, minivan or SUV of up to 8 people. For 9+ people, you pay $5 for each additional person.
If you sign up for their "Nice List," you'll get exclusive discount codes. Tickets go on sale on November 2.
5. Light the Way - FREE (but requires a ticket)
4301 Broadway
San Antonio, TX 78209
November 20 to early January: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The University of Incarnate Word's "Light the Way" drive-thru event has been around for 30+ years. Tickets will be available at lightthewaysa.com soon. The event is put together each year by volunteers.
Also, the River Walk lights are set to turn back on early again this year. They will be on from 5:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. starting on November 12 through January 20. Ford Fiesta de las Luminarias and Ford Holiday Boat Caroling are great opportunities to take in the lights and sights. The televised lighting ceremony in the Arneson River Theatre will take place on Friday, November 26 to kick off the holidays at the annual Ford Holiday River Parade.