Local holiday lights | San Antonio offers plenty of options for light displays in 2021

The year is ending on a bright note – with plenty of twinkling lights all over the Alamo City.

SAN ANTONIO — When it comes to the holidays, there's no shortage of light displays in San Antonio. From drive-through lights to lights you can take in through a boat on the River Walk or even by taking a free stroll, there are many options to enjoy holiday lights.

Here are five local lights displays:

1. Walkway of Lights - FREE

Lakeside Park

305 Buena Vista Dr,

Marble Falls, TX 78654

Starts: November 19 to January 1

Every day from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Check out the two million lights and more than 350 lighted sculptures by strolling around Lakeside Park. It's funded entirely funded by donations.

Nothing represents the start of the Christmas season better than the Light-up Parade. Before the annual lighting... Posted by Christmas in Marble Falls on Monday, November 1, 2021

9561 I-35 North

New Braunfels, TX 78130

November 5 to January 2

Sunday to Thursday: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

It's $35 per vehicle or $70 for a season pass.

5931 Roft Road

San Antonio, TX 78253

November 19 to January 2 (including holidays)

Sunday to Thursday: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 6 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

It's $35 for a limited day pass or $45 on a peak day. If you join the VIP Insiders Group on Facebook, you can earn rewards.

Lights Alive is open all nights (also includes entry to Park-n-Play Winter Wonderland).

Don't miss out! Join our 2021 Lights Alive team. Tag someone who would be great for this opportunity. 🙌 Link to the application is in the first comment. Posted by Lights Alive - Drive Thru Light Show on Thursday, October 21, 2021

1475 Grosenbacher Road

San Antonio, TX 78245

November 19 to January 2

Sunday to Thursday: 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday to Saturday: 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

It's $30 for non-peak days and $35 for peak days per car, truck, minivan or SUV of up to 8 people. For 9+ people, you pay $5 for each additional person.

If you sign up for their "Nice List," you'll get exclusive discount codes. Tickets go on sale on November 2.

5. Light the Way - FREE (but requires a ticket)

4301 Broadway

San Antonio, TX 78209

November 20 to early January: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The University of Incarnate Word's "Light the Way" drive-thru event has been around for 30+ years. Tickets will be available at lightthewaysa.com soon. The event is put together each year by volunteers.