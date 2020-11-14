The footprint of the Colosseum's oval base is slightly less than two feet, and the model is light enough to lift and turn.

INDIANAPOLIS — LEGO is giving fans the chance to recreate a tabletop model of the Colosseum of Rome this holiday season.

But don't plan to use it as a bowl for chips for your Super Bowl party. It might take somebody until the end of the pandemic to finish building the 9,036-piece Colosseum model, which is LEGO's biggest building set ever.

Its cost, listed at $549.99, does not rival LEGO's most expensive kit: the Star Wars Millennium Falcon, which runs $799.99.

The model represents each part of the famous structure, as it now stands, in minute detail. Three stories of Doric, Ionic and Corinthian columns are captured in plastic bricks, along with an attic decorated with Corinthian pilasters.

The footprint of the Colosseum's oval base is slightly less than two feet, and the model is light enough to lift and turn, so the details can be seen through the archways from every angle.

When finished, LEGO lists the Colosseum at over 10.5 inches tall , 20.5 inches wide and 23.5 inches deep.