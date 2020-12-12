Last weekend to participate in USPS Operation Santa

This year marks the program’s 108th year of helping those in need at the holidays experience the joy of opening presents.

SAN ANTONIO — With less than two weeks until Christmas, there are still a number of children and families in need of a little holiday joy.

Making some of the magic happen is the USPS’s Operation Santa program.

The program, which is in its 108th year, helps those in need at the holidays experience the joy of opening presents and to create special holiday memories.

Since it began, millions of less fortunate families have been helped by the kindness of others.

If you are interested in participating in the program as a possible gift recipient, this weekend marks the last weekend to send in your letter to Santa.

Interested participants will need to write their letter, put it in a stamped envelope with a return address, and send it to Santa’s official workshop at the following address:

Santa Claus

123 Elf Road

North Pole

88888

Letters will be accepted through December 15.

If you are interested in adopting a letter you can head to USPSOperationSanta.com.

Potential adopters will have the opportunity to read the letters and pick one, or more, that they’d like to fulfill.