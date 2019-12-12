SAN ANTONIO, Texas — KENS 5 went behind-the-scenes at a local U.S.P.S. distribution center as the staff prepares for the busiest days of the year.

On average the center is processing 200,000 packages a day for San Antonio and surrounding areas. That doesn't include the thousands distributed to McAllen and the bigger items that cannot fit in the machines.

The deadline was Wednesday for anyone shipping first class or priority mail to a military base. If you plan on shipping priority express, you still have a week.

If you're shipping domestically, you get a little more time. The deadline for first class mail is Friday, December 20. The priority deadline is the following day.

For more information, visit the U.S. Postal Service website.

