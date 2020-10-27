KFC's chicken-scented firelog is back for the holiday season

Smells of KFC's 11 herbs and spices can fill your home during the holidays for the third consecutive year.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third consecutive year, KFC is giving fans the gift of scent for the holiday season. The restaurant's special 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is back.

KFC produces the log in partnership with Enviro-Log, an environmentally conscious consumer products and recycling company. This year, the fried chicken-scented log is available only at Walmart and on Walmart.com.

"For the past two years we have warmed the hearts and homes of our fried-chicken fans during the holiday season with our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. "Although this year may look different, we hope that by expanding our exclusive partnership with Enviro-Log and Walmart, people can once again grab a fried-chicken scented firelog, order a bucket of chicken from KFC, and savor the tastes, smells and warmth of what has become our favorite holiday tradition."

Back by popular demand. 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from @envirologfire is here for the Holidays! Because it’s never too early to start shopping for your chicken-scented gifting needs. Sold exclusively at select @Walmart locations & https://t.co/FeSAzTIgBV https://t.co/pxxj8NGx7e pic.twitter.com/rptNz0OPCv — KFC (@kfc) October 26, 2020

The last two years, the firelog has sold out. It's on shelves now for $15.88.