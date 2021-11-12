Indiana turkeys 'Peanut Butter' and 'Jelly' to get presidential pardon ahead of Thanksgiving

A pair of birds from Jasper will take center stage next Friday as they're spared a spot on the dinner table.

WASHINGTON — A pair of Indiana turkeys will take center stage this Thanksgiving, but they'll stay far away from a dinner table.

Two turkeys from a farm in Jasper, Indiana, named "Peanut Butter" and "Jelly," have been selected to be pardoned by President Joe Biden in the traditional White House ceremony next week. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said one of the turkeys and its alternate will be pardoned by the president in the Rose Garden at the White House on Friday, Nov. 19.

The tradition of a presidential pardon for a turkey dates back nearly 150 years. According to the White House archives, President Abraham Lincoln gave into his son Tad's wishes and spared a turkey meant for the family's Christmas dinner in 1863.

For years after that, turkeys were sent to the White House at Thanksgiving, but many of them ended up as part of the feast. President Harry Truman was even quoted as saying he'd bring his gifted turkey home to Missouri because his 25 relatives "require a lot."

The National Turkey Federation took over the task of finding the National Thanksgiving Turkey in 1947.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy spared a bird with a sign that read "GOOD EATING, MR. PRESIDENT!" around its neck. President Richard Nixon sent turkeys to a children's farm and President Jimmy Carter's wife, Rosalynn, sent their turkeys to a mini zoo.

The first "official" presidential pardon for a turkey was declared by President George H.W. Bush in 1989 and it has been a White House tradition ever since.

The most recent turkey to be pardoned was a 42-pound bird named "Corn" under the Donald Trump presidency after America voted to spare it in 2020.