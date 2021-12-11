How you can create Christmas memories for a child, giving them presents to open

Adoptions for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program begins Friday so kids will have toys when they wake up on Christmas morning.

SAN ANTONIO — You can help make a child's Christmas a little brighter this holiday season! But, the work is getting started early.

Adoptions for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program begins Friday so kids will have toys when they wake up on Christmas morning

There are many ways you can provide for a child ahead of Christmas.

You can donate at the mall, Walmart and Sam's, or even online. When you visit an Angel Tree location, you'll get to choose a child's Christmas list and shop for them

Seniors are also available for adoption on each Angel Tree.

The program began in 1979 with 700 children. This year, more than 8,000 kids in San Antonio alone will receive gifts. For folks looking to help from home, you can visit the Salvation Army's website and look under the "Angel Tree" tab.

This also comes after the Salvation Army had been looking for a new distribution center to house their program

The San Antonio event center had some changes, and the Salvation Army announced in August they were looking for a place to keep all of the toys.

The Salvation Army website also has a link to a Walmart gift registry for local kids if you'd like to help from the comfort of your home

Mall adoption stations at the mall open Friday, and the Walmart and Sam's club locations will start taking adoptions on Monday.

The last day to adopt is Dec. 11.