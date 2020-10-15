You can even take a "social-distanced" photo with Santa!

HOUSTON — The holiday season is almost here and with it comes the annual Houston Zoo Lights presented by TXU.

This year, photos with Santa will be “social distanced” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Editor's note: the video in this story is from Zoo Lights in 2019

The lights will feature a 125-foot long “Infinity Tunnel of Light,” says the zoo:

“Sip hot chocolate as you stroll through the beautiful Houston Zoo grounds and take in the sights and sounds of the season. Interact with Candy the Zoo Lights Zebra presented by H-E-B, get a selfie on a giant ice throne, and take a socially distanced photo with Santa as he prepares for the holidays in his workshop!

Stroll through a 125-foot-long, Infinity Tunnel of Light, see dragons come to life in the 4-D Enchanted Forest presented by King & Spalding LLP, and experience “snow” in Texas! Add in additional experiences like making s’mores.”

More info on the web: https://www.houstonzoo.org/events/zoolights/

This year’s zoo lights run Nov. 14, 2020 to January 10, 2021. Hours are 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. with last entry at 9:30 p.m.

“Buy early for the best price! Tickets will NOT be available for purchase at the gate,” warns the zoo.