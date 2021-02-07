The advice pet owners should heed ahead of July Fourth

San Antonio Animal Care Services shares some things to keep in mind going into the holiday weekend.

SAN ANTONIO — The Fourth of July is an exciting time for most of us, but it can be a stressful time for your animals. Animal Care Services is sharing advice for pet owners ahead of the holiday weekend.

Many of us are willing to do just about anything for our pets, but when the fireworks start going off outside your window and they get scared, it can be hard not to feel helpless.

“This can be very, very frightening for both dogs and cats,” said Lisa Norwood, public relations and outreach manager for Animal Care Services.

She said that, much like people, dogs and cats can have a wide range of reactions to things they don’t understand.

“There may be some folks at home that are watching right now whose pets don’t care at all about the fireworks, and there may be some that have pets that are absolutely terrified,” she said.

Whatever kind you have, there are a few things you can do to make the holiday easier on your fur babies.

“Best bet is to bring them inside. If you do indeed bring them inside, best place to put them is in a little space of their own,” Norwood said. “Perhaps in a crate, perhaps in a laundry room or a bathroom, but someplace safe and quiet to get away from all the noise and all the partying.”

Besides the fireworks, there are a few other Independence Day staples that Norwood says to keep aware of.

“It’s very, very common for pets to want to investigate interesting smells like the brisket that you’ve got smoking on your barbeque pit.”

If you’re having a party or opening your pool, she says both can introduce stressors for a dog or cat. It’s a good idea to keep a close eye on any animals.

“Think about what all those new faces are going to do to the pets that you have at your home. Pets are not natural swimmers, that’s another thing to be aware of.”

But you don’t have to keep them locked up all day. In fact, Norwood said one of the best ways to keep your pets from freaking out, is to tire them out.

“Do that before the fireworks. Go on a really long walk. Tire them out. Play in the back yard. Get them that new red white and blue toy or a special treat. A tired pet, is generally a well-behaved pet.”

But once it starts getting late, it’s time to bring the animals inside. Norwood said that it’s common in the week after Independence Day for Animal Care Services to pick up pets that have broken loose after being left outside and getting spooked by the fireworks. She said Animal Care Services is currently overcrowded and that could put an unnecessary extra strain on them.

“We don’t want to pick up your pet,” said Norwood. “You don’t want to have to come down here and get your pet.”

There are also stress relief treats or sometimes medications you can ask your vet about. Norwood said the best thing is to know your animal and plan ahead.