GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Christmas Day is fast approaching and if you need to ship gifts out, you'll want to know the deadlines to ensure they get to where they need to be ON TIME!

If you're shipping presents to a military base, you'll need to use USPS first-class shipping and priority mail. The deadline to ensure those packages arrive on time is Wednesday, Dec. 11.

For domestic shipping in the U.S., the deadline for ground service is Saturday, Dec. 14.

For first class mail, the deadline is Friday, Dec. 20. For priority mail, the deadline is Saturday, Dec. 21.

Be sure to mark your calendars and get your mail shipped out!

If you're shopping on Amazon, Prime Members can shop right up until Christmas Eve. Here's the full rundown of Amazon's shipping deadlines:

Dec. 14: Last day to order and get free delivery on orders over $25, free for all customers

Last day to order and get free delivery on orders over $25, free for all customers Dec. 18: Last day to order items eligible for Standard Shipping, free for Prime members

Last day to order items eligible for Standard Shipping, free for Prime members Dec. 22: Last day to order tens of millions of items, free for Prime members

Last day to order tens of millions of items, free for Prime members Dec. 23: Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery (coast to coast, free for Prime members with no minimum purchase)

Last day to order more than 10 million items eligible for One-Day Delivery (coast to coast, free for Prime members with no minimum purchase) Dec. 24: Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35, order by 9:30 a.m. local time)

Last day to order millions of items eligible for Same-Day Delivery (free for Prime members in eligible areas on orders over $35, order by 9:30 a.m. local time) Dec. 24: Last chance for free two-hour grocery delivery, reserved exclusively for Prime members in select cities. Order by 5 p.m. local time (3 p.m. in select locations) for Whole Foods Market and 8 p.m. local time for Amazon Fresh

