Holiday lights by air? Helicopter tours of San Antonio taking off

Alamo Helicopter Tours has a variety of packages - including ones that focus on holiday lights.

SAN ANTONIO — Checking out holiday lights by car is nothing new, but can you imagine doing it from the air?

Well, a local helicopter company is offering holiday light tours.

Alamo Helicopter Tours, which flies out of Stinson Municipal Airport, has several packages to choose from - with a variety of flight times. Some of them are as short as only six minutes.

Betty and Jose Corona are the owners of Alamo Helicopter Tours. Betty Corona told us the feedback they’ve been getting so far this year is all positive.

“People love these flights. Holiday lights from the sky are amazing!” Corona said. “Our pilots are friendly and entertaining. We offer the option to order a bouquet of flowers for that special someone that will be available during or after the flight.”

Because of the pandemic, there are extra safety and cleaning processes in place such as sanitizing the helicopter between flights and having hand sanitizer available. Masks are also required by everyone.

In addition to the holiday tours, they sell gift certificates for “Helicopter Discovery flights” that include 30 minutes of ground school and 30 minutes of flight time for aspiring aviation enthusiasts.

Corona said they sometimes get unique requests for flights - to celebrate weddings, proposals and gender reveals - to name a few. But not too long ago they helped with a special celebration.

“We recently flew a couple who were both 93 years old on their 72nd wedding anniversary and flew them over the high school where they met,” Corona said. ”The couple and family were so happy. It was so nice to experience their joy with them.”

Alamo Helicopter Tours is currently offering a 10% discount for all holiday tours through December 13.