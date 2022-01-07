Inflation driving up meat prices: Here are some ways to save on your July 4 meal

Once considered an affordable cut of beef, brisket prices continue to rise as demand soars.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Inflation is impacting how much Americans spend on Independence Day celebrations.

From fuel prices to party supplies at the grocery store, even meat for barbeques will cost U.S. consumers more. But even with rising prices, H-E-B. is anticipating a surge in shoppers this weekend.

Susan Roberts and her aunt, Meredith Warda-Highland spent Friday perusing the meat department.

“We’re here to get some brisket,” said Roberts before Warda-Highland added that shrimp and hot dogs are also on their July 4 weekend grocery list.

The list, Warda-Highland said, is “really important” because it will keep the family members from impulse buying.

When it comes to meat, “just about all of it,” is on sale at H-E-B’s across Texas this weekend.

“Salmon burgers, turkey burgers, we also have the fully-cooked frozen burgers,” pointed out Devin Williams who leads the H-E-B store at the corner of Washington Avenue and Studemont in Houston.

The weekly "meal deal" of the week is sparked by the $7 purchase of some H-E-B brand sausage links. If you buy a pack of sausage, H-E-B will give you a bag of coleslaw, a can of beans and a bottle of BBQ sauce for free.

"It’s a bargain," Williams said.

Brisket is too, depending on who you ask.

“It’s worse in California,” said Warda-Highland who is in Houston visiting her niece.

Today the family members selected a six-pound brisket priced at $29.74.

"That is a great price," said Warda-Highland, considering Texas A&M began warning of rising brisket prices in 2019, before the pandemic.

The once affordable cut of beef is now the third most expensive. Aggie agriculture economists confirm skyrocketing growth of BBQ restaurants, widespread drought, higher costs of feed for cows and a pandemic-induced labor shortage all play into what consumers pay and how much meat we can buy.

“It is a limit of two. As we want to make sure we have enough for all customers,” said Williams of purchase limits on some briskets.

The H-E-B veteran employee pointed out more cost-effective options to get brisket on the plate this July 4. Brisket queso, he said, is a popular option.

“It sells so much. It is very, very delicious," Williams said.

A pack of ribs will set a family back about $8. Holiday-themed cakes and fresh fruit, like watermelon, are on sale and the classics, like rice and beans, work to ring in Independence Day too.

In addition to in-store coupons, H-E-B offers even more savings on its app. A few minutes of research on your phone can help to stretch your grocery budget even more.