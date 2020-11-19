H-E-B kicks off holiday celebration with 10,000 goodie bags

To celebrate the H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting, H-E-B will give away goodie bags for families to enjoy at home.

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B is taking their motto of 'Here Everything is Better' to a new level this holiday season.

To celebrate the H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting safely this year, H-E-B will be giving away 10,000 goodie bags for families to enjoy at home.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 20, free holiday bags filled with treats such as cookies and hot cocoa will be distributed in drive-thru style events at the H-E-B stores located at Marbach & 410, Zarzamora & Military, Olmos Park, and W.W. White.

Goodie bags will be limited to two bags per vehicle while supplies last.