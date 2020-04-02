Editor's Note: The above video is a story on how to get married at Whataburger for Valentine's Day.

The holiday of love is also the holiday of spending; billions, yeah, BILLIONS are spent for Feb. 14, making it the second-priciest holiday in the US.

WalletHub crunched numbers ranging from amounts spent on specific items, least-desired gifts, marriage proposals estimated to happen and more.

There's a ton of numbers here, so let's get into it:

$27.4 billion is projected be spent this Valentine's Day

Around $196 is the average amount spent on one person

30% of annual flower sales happen around the 14th

A mixtape is the least-desired gift (despite being the go-to present in popular 80s and 90s movies, but okay)

45% of people will NOT celebrate the holiday

9 million marriage proposals are projected to happen on the 14th

Dating app usage will increase by 20%

The best city to celebrate Valentine's Day is San Francisco

Well, there you have it — a hodgepodge of data to tell your friends at the water-cooler.

RELATED: You can get married or renew your vows at Whataburger

RELATED: San Antonio Zoo will feed animals a cockroach named after your ex

RELATED: 65% of Sweethearts candies will be blank this Valentine's Day