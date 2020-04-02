Editor's Note: The above video is a story on how to get married at Whataburger for Valentine's Day.
The holiday of love is also the holiday of spending; billions, yeah, BILLIONS are spent for Feb. 14, making it the second-priciest holiday in the US.
WalletHub crunched numbers ranging from amounts spent on specific items, least-desired gifts, marriage proposals estimated to happen and more.
There's a ton of numbers here, so let's get into it:
- $27.4 billion is projected be spent this Valentine's Day
- Around $196 is the average amount spent on one person
- 30% of annual flower sales happen around the 14th
- A mixtape is the least-desired gift (despite being the go-to present in popular 80s and 90s movies, but okay)
- 45% of people will NOT celebrate the holiday
- 9 million marriage proposals are projected to happen on the 14th
- Dating app usage will increase by 20%
- The best city to celebrate Valentine's Day is San Francisco
Well, there you have it — a hodgepodge of data to tell your friends at the water-cooler.
RELATED: You can get married or renew your vows at Whataburger
RELATED: San Antonio Zoo will feed animals a cockroach named after your ex
RELATED: 65% of Sweethearts candies will be blank this Valentine's Day