Fourth of July events are now underway after months of preparations

The Armed Forces River Parade kicks off Sunday evening, and it's one of many events celebrating America's birthday in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Fourth of July is just days away, but the anticipation is already building, and volunteers have been preparing for months in advance.

On Sunday evening, 17 floats will make their appearance on the San Antonio River, honoring each branch of the military.

"We're one of the very few locations in the country and even in the world they get to celebrate with a parade on a river," Maggie Thomspon, director of Riverwalk Operations for Visit San Antonio, said.

There is no shortage of sparkle or red, white and blue. Volunteers have been preparing for the Armed Forces River Parade for a year.

"They're all in their uniforms. We have about two or 100 of them. And it's just it makes the most beautiful, heartwarming picture," Thompson said.

The holiday weekend began Friday, when dozens of volunteers placed 1,500 flags along the riverwalk

"I retired a few years ago from H-E-B, and I've been volunteering ever since," Rosco Hernandez said with his wife Sonia standing by his side.

He said they have been volunteering with the parade for four years.

"The armed forces just being, you know, military city. So, you know, it's it's a it's a big deal," Rosco said.

Reese was another volunteer to help place flags.

"I was going to be able to do it with my friends and have fun helping our community," Reese said.

The Armed Forces River Parade will take place Sunday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the San Antonio Riverwalk.

It’s a free event, also featuring a Fourth of July Artisan Show that runs until Monday at 602 E. Commerce St.

It’s not the only event taking place this week.

The Official City of San Antonio H-E-B Fourth of July celebration will draw out thousands to Woodlawn Lake Tuesday

"We start putting that stuff together, you know, minimum six months in advance. So we're really excited to bring this all together for the community," Libby Day, director of communications for the San Antonio Parks Foundation, said.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, the event will feature live music, food, and even wrestling matches.

"One of our favorite things that the parks foundation is really being able to unite people in our common spaces," Day said.

New this year, to help fend off the heat; there will be cooling centers and hydration stations along with free Wi-Fi.

Road closures will begin at 3 p.m. and the Parks Foundation asks that you leave alcohol and coolers at home