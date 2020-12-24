'First Responders Christmas Night Lights Extravaganza' brings joy to children patients and frontline workers

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is with a light show from SA's finest.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's first responders partnered up to bring a little Christmas cheer to children patients and front line health care employees in our area hospitals Wednesday night.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office, San Antonio Fire Department, San Antonio Police Department, University Health System, Methodist Children's Hospital, The Children's Hospital of San Antonio, and the North Central Baptist Children's Hospital teamed up for the inaugural "First Responders Christmas Night Lights Extravaganza."

The event, which involved BCSO, SAFD, and SAPD stopping by the hospitals and turning on their emergency lights in front of the children's wing, was meant to brighten spirits for the patients and the front line health care employees.

In a statement from the Baptist Children's Hospital, the staff thanked the first responders for the kind gesture:

The heroes who protect our community every day gave their time to make this happen from the generosity of their hearts and schedules. In a simple gesture of kindness, these heroes not only “brightened” the holidays for these kids, [but] they also lightened the minds of the healthcare heroes who care for patients in the hospital every day.