Fireworks tips to keep you and your pets safe this July 4th

Last year 11 people died in the U.S. from firework injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — There are many hazards surrounding July Fourth, and fireworks are a big one for both pets and people.

When it comes to your pets, microchips will go a long way in getting them back if they manage to run away.

"Make sure that the microchips website is all updated with your information, your phone number," Caty Kobe from Nextdoor told us. That is especially the case if you've recently moved.

Thrive Pet Healthcare has these tips. They say remove potential escape routes. Stick to their routine. Try natural remedies for anxious pets like chewable supplements or oral sprays. Tire them out to help drain energy before the fireworks begin. And ask your vet about anxiety medication.

"There's a lot of really great and affordable medication out there that depending on the severity of what your animal is experiencing, the vets can help with," Kobe said.

Then there's humans. In 2022, 10,200 people were treated in ER's for firework injuries. Not all of them survived. 11 lost their lives. About 1,300 of the injuries were caused by firecrackers, and 600 by sparklers. 38% of those injuries were burns, with 16% to the eyes, 19% to the head face and ears, 29% to the hands and fingers, 19% to the legs, and 12% to the rest of the body.

"Sparklers could get up to 2,000 degrees and we see people who get burned with hot water coming out of the faucet, when that's above 110 degrees," said Dr. Ralph Riviello, an emergency medicine physician with University Health.

Always use fireworks outside and have water nearby in case of accidents. Designate a safety perimeter. 35 feet is recommended for ground displays and 150 feet for aerial. Ditch faulty fireworks and soak them for several hours before discarding. Supervise children when handling sparklers. Avoid alcohol consumption when handling fireworks. And consider safe alternatives such as party poppers or bubbles.

"Leave fireworks and the displays to the professionals," Dr. Riviello added. "There's a lot of places you could go and look at them. You don't need to do it in your backyard or on the street."

Much of University Health's Injury Prevention staff works with Safe Kids who posted this link to help keep kids safe this holiday.