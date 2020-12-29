Where you can and can't light up fireworks in Bexar County this year

With much of the county facing severe or extreme drought, officials will be clamping down on fireworks lit up in prohibited areas.

SAN ANTONIO — New Year's celebrations are fast-approaching, and despite the ongoing pandemic –as well as a county order prohibiting sales of bottle rockets and missiles with fins – at least one local fireworks vendor says it's expecting stronger business this year as San Antonio-area residents prepare to ring in 2021.

Bexar County authorities are expecting a lit-up sky Thursday night as well. But with the metro under a burn ban, where can residents light fireworks?

Chris Lopez, Bexar County's fire marshal, said the unincorporated areas of the county – including the stretches of land far outside city limits – are mostly fair game. But revelers can't light fireworks within 600 feet of a church, any place that dispenses fuel, nursing homes or hospitals.

Otherwise, officials say, you can be slapped with a fine as low as $250 or as high as $1,000, depending on the severity of the citation.

With northern Bexar County facing extreme drought conditions and southern Bexar County under severe drought, Lopez said the fireworks situation isn't entirely up to them. It's up to the state.

"State law has kind of tied our hands with what we have in our current statute, as to the types of fireworks that we can restrict the sale of," he said.

Lopez added that surrounding counties are playing by the same rules.

"Those cities that are within those counties have the same type of ordinance that we have here for our municipalities. Their counties are in the same boat that we're in."

With annual reports of fires and injuries, Lopez said it comes down to safety. He recommends making sure to hose down fireworks leftovers to prevent potential blazes, keeping fireworks out of the hands of kids and not popping fireworks off in windy conditions.

While a fireworks hotline is often in place ahead of the holidays, it's rare that anyone is ever cited.

"You would tax all over your law enforcement resources to fireworks calls only if these folks responded to every single call," Lopez said.