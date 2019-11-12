SAN ANTONIO — It’s the time of year for packages and shipping centers are seeing an increase in items ahead of the holiday. Local FedEx facilities are handling the rush with plenty of festive spirit. Employees sporting purple Santa hats loaded up thousands of packages Wednesday morning in the midst of a holiday shipping spike.

"It is a very busy time for FedEx,” said FedEx Sr. Operations Manager Catherine Carruth. “We have hired 55,000 additional casual employees in addition to our 450,000 team members worldwide."



Those extra hands are making sure millions of packages arrive on time.

"Our daily average volume normally is 15 million worldwide,” said Carruth.

She expects more than 30 million packages to be delivered across the globe on December 9th and 16th.

“Our two heaviest days [are] the Mondays following Cyber Monday,” said Carruth. "We make it happen every year and once again we're right in the middle of it. It's going smoothly and we know we're going to make everyone happy these holidays."



FedEx shares some things you can do as you prepare to send a package. For odd shaped items, pack in hollow spots in the box. Check recycled boxes to make sure they're sturdy enough for a second trip. When using bubble wrap, the bubbles should face inward. Don't use wrapping paper on the outer shipping box. Leave your porch light on for deliveries after sundown. You can also use the FedEx app to schedule delivery times and locations.



"We are looking forward to helping our customers worldwide deliver the holidays to their friends and family,” said Carruth.

As for shipping deadlines, the earlier you send a package, the better. For a Christmas miracle, stop by a FedEx Express and select overnight shipping on Monday December 23rd.