Ideas to celebrate a socially distant Father's Day

As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Florida, we're giving you ways to safely celebrate dad this weekend.

TAMPA, Fla. — Coronavirus cases in Florida are continuing to rise, so it's important to keep that in mind as you try and find ways to celebrate dad this weekend.

Whatever you decide to do, maintain social distancing if you haven't been isolating together over the past few months. Stay at least six feet apart.

The best thing you can do this weekend is to celebrate outdoors. A well-ventilated area away from others will reduce your risk of catching and spreading COVID-19.

Here are some ideas to show dad how much you care:

Have a small backyard BBQ

Keep the gathering small, less than ten people. If possible, only include people who have been practicing safe distancing and are not showing any symptoms of COVID-19. When serving food, do not have self-serve buffet-style options. This increases the risk of spreading the virus. Individually serve and portion items and avoid sharing things like chips and dip and coolers, where multiple people put their hands into the same container.

Have an outdoor adventure

Head to one of the beaches open in the Tampa Bay area and pick a spot that's nice and far away from other families. Bring along hand sanitizer and make sure you're washing your hands as often as you can with soap and warm water. You can also head out onto the water and go kayaking or go fishing.

Have a movie marathon

This is an idea if you're choosing to celebrate virtually or if the rain comes to visit on Sunday! Give dad the gift of a cozy new lounge outfit, his favorite treats and watch dad's choice together. If you're celebrating apart, use a watch party app like NetflixParty.

Host an at-home tasting

Does dad love craft beer? Does he have an obsession with potato chips or something sweet? Order a variety of different beers from a local brewery or wines from your favorite store, or go the snacking route and order five different kinds of his favorite snack and host a tasting. Swap notes and discover new favorites from the comfort of your own home. This one can also be done virtually too!

There are so many ways to celebrate all that dads do for us this year, but whatever you do, just remember to make sure this day is all about him!