ATLANTA — It's the holiday season, and it's a time when folks can snuggle up under a blanket with a mug of hot cocoa and turn on their favorite flick. And for some, the holidays aren't complete without doing so. 

While there are plenty of classics to choose from, data shows that if you live in a certain state, you're more likely to watch a particular film.

A list compiled by How to Watch analysts ranked what each state's favorite holiday movie by cross-referencing multiple "best of" lists and distilling it down into the top 25 most holiday films. Then, using Google Trends data, it found which films people in each state searched the most over the past 12 months. 

Trends showed that "Home Alone" was the most popular holiday title for the most states, but it was mostly popular within the southeast region. 

"Die Hard" was the next most popular film, while "Gremlins" stood out as favorites within the deep south and the "Nightmare Before Christmas" with the west.

Few classic holiday films like "White Christmas" and "Meet Me in St. Louis" made the list.

So what is your state's favorite holiday movie? Take a look below:

LIST: Every state's favorite holiday movie
01 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
02 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
03 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
04 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
05 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
06 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
07 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
08 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
09 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
10 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
11 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
12 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
13 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
14 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
15 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
16 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
17 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
18 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
19 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
20 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
21 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
22 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
23 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
24 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
25 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
26 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
27 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
28 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
29 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
30 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
31 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
32 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
33 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
34 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
35 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
36 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
37 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
38 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
39 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
40 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
41 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
42 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
43 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
44 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
45 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
46 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
47 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
48 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
49 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
50 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie
51 / 51
Every state's favorite holiday movie

RELATED HEADLINES: 

NORAD is tracking Santa again for Christmas 2019

NICU babies get in Christmas spirit with adorable hospital photoshoot

Santa helps returning soldier surprise wife, kids at Mall of Georgia

Georgia family finds owl in their Christmas tree

Georgia fourth grade class performs moving shadow nativity scene during Christmas program