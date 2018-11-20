It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas all over San Antonio right now, and people seem to be feeling the Christmas spirit much earlier than normal.

KENS 5 digital reporter Jon Coker hit the streets near the Alamo Quarry Market to hear from folks in the area about this. Many of them were quick to agree that the Christmas spirit has taken over this year, weeks before Thanksgiving. Some shared that they even saw Christmas decorations hanging up in stores as early as the beginning of October - long before Halloween.

Many of the people we interviewed couldn't resist but to share their favorite Christmas carols with us before leaving. From "Silent Night" to "We Wish You A Merry Christmas," they were all smiles singing in all keys.

Something different is definitely in the air, and we'd like to hear from you about this! Have you felt like Christmas has come early this year? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook.

